Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.86 and a 200-day moving average of $342.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

