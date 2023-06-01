Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 430,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,116. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.