Cipher Capital LP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.71. 1,430,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

