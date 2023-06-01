Cipher Capital LP Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,793. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

