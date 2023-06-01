Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.78 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PagerDuty by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 280,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 274,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.9 %

PD traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 726,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,600. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,187 shares of company stock worth $7,952,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

