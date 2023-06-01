Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $66.69. 531,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

