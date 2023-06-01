Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,896 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $667.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,925. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

