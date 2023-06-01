Cipher Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 354,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,229. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at $447,850.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.