Cipher Capital LP Takes $1.64 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Carrier Global by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Carrier Global by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 113,387 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

