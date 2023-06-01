CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) versus Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Financial Comparison

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International 5.03% 34.61% 4.73% Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $786.92 million 0.75 $19.39 million $1.98 14.66 Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.88 $401.10 million $6.50 8.10

This table compares CIRCOR International and Crane NXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIRCOR International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CIRCOR International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIRCOR International and Crane NXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

CIRCOR International currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Crane NXT has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than CIRCOR International.

Summary

Crane NXT beats CIRCOR International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies. The Industrial segment includes positive displacement pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, automatic recirculating valves, and control valves for mission critical applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

