Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 2,747,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,233,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on C. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

