Citigroup Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $221.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.13 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

