Citigroup Raises PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $105.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. PDD has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

