Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as high as C$13.51. Clarke shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Clarke Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$192.92 million, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Clarke
Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.
Featured Stories
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.