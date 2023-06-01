Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as high as C$13.51. Clarke shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Clarke Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$192.92 million, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Clarke

In other Clarke news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 10,700 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,736.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $978,016. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.