Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 304,762 shares during the period. One William Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 20,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,189. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.09. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLPR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Articles

