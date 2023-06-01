CNB Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 162,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,626,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.