Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.93

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.93 and traded as low as C$54.32. Cogeco shares last traded at C$54.46, with a volume of 9,220 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGO shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Cogeco

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$757.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.9284526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.