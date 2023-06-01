Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.93

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.93 and traded as low as C$54.32. Cogeco shares last traded at C$54.46, with a volume of 9,220 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGO shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Cogeco Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
