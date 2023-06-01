Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,875 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

CTSH stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

