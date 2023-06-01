CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.06 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00013513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $43.44 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

