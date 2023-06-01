Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 1.8%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$126.48 and last traded at C$126.71. Approximately 30,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 67,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$129.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

