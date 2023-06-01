Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.