Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

