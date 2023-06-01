Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 127,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

