Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.27% of Avista worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,739. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

