Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.77. 299,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

