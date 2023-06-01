Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $389.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,194. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

