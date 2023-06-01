Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.70 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,589,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after buying an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after buying an additional 336,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,129. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.02 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.14.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

