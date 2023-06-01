Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 168,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

