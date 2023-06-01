Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 360,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,881,000 after purchasing an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 585,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,651. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,047 shares of company stock worth $7,019,265. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

