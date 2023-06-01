Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 16,255 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $80.16. 668,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,936. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

