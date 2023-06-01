Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 358 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,385.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,580.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,498.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

