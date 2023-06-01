Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,465 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXPI traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $197.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.03.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

