CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Up 8.5% in May

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Trading Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,156. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. CommScope has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

