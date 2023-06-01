Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 655 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.78. 413,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,258. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day moving average of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.