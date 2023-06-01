Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.10% of Hyzon Motors worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYZN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 201,882 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 352,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 131,671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of HYZN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,217. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Hyzon Motors Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.