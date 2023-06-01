Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $248,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.68. The company had a trading volume of 380,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,627. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

