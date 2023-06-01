Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $390,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 177,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.94. 449,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.