Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,317 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Crown were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $73,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,523,000 after buying an additional 807,337 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after buying an additional 728,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,095. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

