Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 497 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.65. The stock had a trading volume of 652,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

