Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 562,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,276. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

