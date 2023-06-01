Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Holdings Trimmed by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,582,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 956,708 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 64.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 600,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 234,576 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

