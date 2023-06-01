ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.58. 3,114,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,483. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

