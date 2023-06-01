Contrasting Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Caesars Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.04 billion 1.17 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -6.06 Caesars Entertainment $10.82 billion 0.83 -$899.00 million ($1.66) -25.23

Volatility and Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32% Caesars Entertainment -3.13% 2.24% 0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Caesars Entertainment 1 4 6 0 2.45

Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $66.54, suggesting a potential upside of 58.84%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Its brands include Aesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe, Wsop, Linq, Caesars, and Paris. The company was founded by William Fisk Harrah in 1937 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

