Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.66-12.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.512-3.569 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.19. 360,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.46. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $399.82.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

