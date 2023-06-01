Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of American Woodmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

