Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 53,309 Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,733,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 258,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

