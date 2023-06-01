Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Delek US by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

