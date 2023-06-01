Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Calavo Growers worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calavo Growers Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGW. Stephens decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

