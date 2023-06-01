Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $867,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVT shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

