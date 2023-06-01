Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $813,000 Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of PCH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

